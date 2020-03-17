No plans to alter existing quota for OBCs, confirms Centre

With Bihar assembly elections just a few months away, it is highly unlikely that the government will act on the recommendations. (PTI)

The Centre on Tuesday informed that it had no plans to alter the existing quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC). The debate around changes in the existing reservations began after an expert committee — set up to give recommendations for redefining, simplifying and streamlining the concept of creamy layer — submitted its report to the government. However, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar today categorically said that at present, no such proposal was under consideration in the ministry.

In the present system, the people under OBC category get 27% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. However, there is a concept called creamy layer. It was introduced keeping in mind the weakest of weak. Under this concept, people who have an income of a certain level — subject to revision — will not be considered for reservation.

Presently, the income limit for creamy layer is Rs 8 Lakh, which means people who earn this amount will not be considered for reservation. However, the salary criteria was not included to define the creamy layers back then.

According to reports, the committee has now recommended to increase the limit from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. It has also reportedly recommended the government to consider income from salary and agriculture.

While the government is still examining the recommendations, it has created a buzz among the people with high income who may get excluded from the benefits if the central government decided to act on the report. With the Bihar assembly elections just a few months away, it is highly unlikely that the government will act on the recommendations.