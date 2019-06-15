No plan to merge with Samajwadi Party: Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Yadav has rubbished media reports that he was mulling to merge his party with the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal Yadav, who is the younger brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh, also said that his party will contest the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 alone. "Rumours are that there will be a merger, this should put an end to all that. Our party will stay Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), our election symbol will stay that of a key," Shivpal, the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, said. Shivpal, however, admitted that some people were in touch with him over the issue but there was no plan of merger. He said that his party's goal will be to form a government in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls will be held in 2022. "We have decided to contest 2022 (UP Assembly) elections. We have to strengthen the party so that in 2022 Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) forms a government on its own," he added. He added that if there is a proposal for an alliance for the upcoming Assembly by-polls in the state, he may consider signing a poll pact with the SP. A total of 12 Assembly seats have fallen vacant in Uttar Pradesh following the election of MLAs to the Lok Sabha. Of these 12 seats, 10 belong to the ruling BJP and one each to the SP and BSP. When asked about his meeting with Akhilesh when he had gone to meet his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav who is keeping unwell for the last few days, he replied, \u201cI had gone to meet Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to inquire about his health. We did not discuss anything else.\u201d Shivpal visited his brother's residence earlier this week to inquire about his health. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present there. Shivpal's this visit triggered the talk of a possible merger of his outfit with Samajwadi Party. The clarification also puts to rest the possibility of his patch-up with nephew Akhilesh. Shivpal and Akhilesh have had a bitter relationship which resulted in Shivpal breaking away from the Samajwadi Party and floating his own political party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Shivpal's party had fielded candidates in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections but couldn't make any impact.