No plan for cheetah relocation from Kuno National Park in MP: Union Forest minister Bhupendra Yadav

Cheetahs were brought to the KNP as part of a reintroduction project after the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

Written by India News Desk
Cheetah, Kuno National Park, Namibian Cheetah, Kuno Park, Cheetah cubs, Madhya Pradesh
Nine cheetahs, including three cubs, at the KNP since March this year.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said that there is no plan to relocate cheetahs from the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district. The government accepts the sensitivity of the project and wants it to be a complete success, the minister for environment, forest and climate change said on Saturday.

His statement comes following the death of nine cheetahs, including three cubs, at the KNP since March this year. At present there are 15 cheetahs, including a cub.

To a query on relocation of cheetahs from the KNP, Yadav said, “There is no plan going on for this…Naturally, the infection caused by insects due to monsoon has also come to our notice. We have lost two cheetahs due to the infection. We have also shared information with experts from South Africa, Namibia and we are moving forward on its management.”

This is the first year since the cheetahs have been translocated (from Namibia and South Africa in September 2022 and February this year respectively), Yadav said, adding that continuous work is going on regarding the weather conditions here and its effects.

“I am saying with great confidence that we are seriously engaged in this project. We are fully concerned about each cheetah. The government would like the project to be a complete success. This is a long project in which cheetahs have to come every year. We accept its sensitivity. We will make this project successful,” he said.

Eight cheetahs were flown to the KNP from Namibia on September 17, 2022, while another 12 were brought from South Africa in February this year.

Cheetahs were brought to the KNP as part of a reintroduction project after the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

Madhya Pradesh

First published on: 06-08-2023 at 09:59 IST

