No place for NRC in Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday joined the league of opposition states who are opposed to the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. Jagan announced that his government was opposed to the NRC and will not implement it in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Kadapa after launching some developmental works, the Chief Minister asserted that his government was against the exercise.

“After I landed here on Monday, several minority groups came to me and requested that I make a statement on NRC. I told them clearly that state government will not support it,” he said.

Recalling that Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha had made a statement on the issue a few days ago, Jagan said, “He (Basha) had discussed the issue with me before making that statement. I fully endorse that. The entire government is committed to it. We are against NRC and there is no question of supporting it.”

Basha had last week announced that the party will oppose the NRC in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha if the Modi government tables a bill proposing to carry out the exercise in the country. “The YSR Congress Party government will oppose the implementation of the NRC in any format,” he had said, adding that the state government is trying to clarify the difference between NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act.

The YSR Congress Party is not a constituent of the BJP-led NDA. But it supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament recently. The party has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

His latest remark comes in the midst of ongoing unrest in the country over the CAA and NRC. Andhra has now joined the opposition states that are opposing the CAA and NRC. The CMs of Opposition-ruled states West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Punjab’s Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan have already declared that they are opposed to both the CAB and NRC.