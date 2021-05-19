No place for health minister K K Shailaja in Kerala’s new cabinet

Shailaja, better known as ‘Shailaja Teacher’, won with a huge mandate of over 60,000 votes and 61.97% share of votes from Mattannur constituency in Kannur district.Social media witnessed an outcry following this incident.
CPI (M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected Parliamentary Party Leader for a second term as Kerala chief minister but the omission of health minister K K Shailaja, who played a leading role in the state’s fight against Covid-19, from the new cabinet created a flutter.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Sorry to see @shailajateacher leave the Kerala cabinet. Aside from her reputed competence & efficiency, I always found her helpful, responsive & accessible as Health Minister, esp during the #Covid crisis. She will be missed.”
Meanwhile, Shailaja , talking to the media, said that the outcry in the social media was an emotional response.
