No place for health minister K K Shailaja in Kerala’s new cabinet

CPI (M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected Parliamentary Party Leader for a second term as Kerala chief minister but the omission of health minister K K Shailaja, who played a leading role in the state’s fight against Covid-19, from the new cabinet created a flutter.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Sorry to see @shailajateacher leave the Kerala cabinet. Aside from her reputed competence & efficiency, I always found her helpful, responsive & accessible as Health Minister, esp during the #Covid crisis. She will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Shailaja , talking to the media, said that the outcry in the social media was an emotional response.

