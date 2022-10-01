No personal ambition nor in hurry to become CM, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday said that he was not in a hurry to occupy the CM’s seat and advised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders to refrain from making such statements.

The reaction came following the recent remark by RJD state president Jagadanand Singh in Delhi that Tejashwi will become the head of the state by next year, which appears to have made some leaders of the CM Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) party anxious.

Singh had said that Nitish will devote himself to national politics by 2023 when Yadav will take over as his successor as the CM.

“I have no personal ambition nor am I in a hurry. Supporters tend to go overboard but this is not the time when we should be thinking about who will be the CM in the future,” Yadav told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule at the centre, Tejashwi said that the focus must be to dislodge the BJP from power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We must remain focused on dislodging from power Fascist forces represented by the BJP. We have accomplished that in Bihar. The same needs to be achieved nationally,” he said.

Tejashwi also said that Bihar CM’s aim as well is to defeat the BJP, without wanting anything in return. The reference is to speculations about Nitish wanting to become the Prime Minister.

“We all must rise to the occasion,” he added.

Meanwhile, JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha took a dig at Singh, likening the veteran RJD leader to an “aging father who is desperate to marry off his children some way or the other”.