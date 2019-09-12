No parole extension for Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan, Madras HC turns down second plea

Madras HC turns down Nalini Sriharan, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict, second plea for parole extension

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to extend the parole granted to Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. This was her second petition in the High Court seeking an extension of her parole till October 15. Nalini was released from Vellore Central Prison on July 25 for a period of one month on normal parole for making arrangements for her daughter’s marriage. She had filed a petition seeking an extension of one more month. The court had granted her the extension in August.

In her latest petition, Nalini had sought leave till October 15. But a division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman on Thursday turned down her second plea. Nalini will now have to return to jail after completion of her parole.

While granting her parole in July, the HC had issued guidelines to be followed by her during the parole period and asked her to not meet or speak to media. Since then, she has been staying at Sathuvachari. Earlier in 2016, she was granted emergency parole for 12 hours to attend the last rites of her father.

Nalini was arrested in 1991 for her role in the assassination of then PM Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumpudur of Tamil nadu. She was awarded death sentence by a TADA court and the Supreme Court had upheld her punishment. However, her death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.

Nalini has been lodged in prison for over 27 years, thus becoming the country’s longest-serving woman prisoner.