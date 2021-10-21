No one would have dared to shoot at Ram Bhakts in Ayodhya had there been BJP government in 1990: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said that Congress, BSP and SP have thrown the state into the fire of riots by breaking the social fabric in the name of casteism.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today said that no one would have dared to shoot at Ram Bhakts in Ayodhya in 1990 had there been a BJP government in the state. Yogi Adityanath made the remarks while addressing BJP’s social representative conference program in Lucknow. He said that those who don’t belong to Ram can be of no use.

“Had there been a BJP government on November 2, 1990, no one in Ayodhya would have dared to shoot at Ram Bhakts. Those who were anti-Ram, they dared to brutally shoot innocent karsevaks for vote bank,” alleged Yogi Adityanath.

He added, “We must always remember that those who don’t belong to Ram, they cannot be of any use.”

For the uninitiated, karsevaks had gathered in Ayodhya on October 30 in 1990 on the call of the VHP, the RSS and the BJP and on November 2, they were marching towards Babri Masjid. Then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had ordered the police to open fire at karsevaks.

Further hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, the UP chief minister said that while for Samajwadi Party, only Akhilesh Yadav’s family matters, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every Indian is his family.

“For the PM, 135 crore people of the country are his family. For us, 25 crore people of the state are families. But for the Samajwadi Party, the only family that matters is Akhilesh Yadav’s. You must have seen, all the posts were held by members of the same family. They don’t think beyond it,” said Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP leader further said that Congress, BSP and SP have thrown the state into the fire of riots by breaking the social fabric in the name of casteism. “For the sake of power, they have mortgaged the state to the mafia. However, no mafia can come out openly under BJP rule today,” claimed Yogi Adityanath.

CM Adityanath further said that the BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. The assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.