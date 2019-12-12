‘No one can take away your rights’, PM Modi assures people of Assam as anti-CAB protests rage

PM Modi reaches out to people of Assam, says ‘no one can take away your rights, unique identity, culture’. His tweets come a day after the CAB was cleared by the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning made an attempt to reach out to the people of Assam as he assured them that they have nothing to worry after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. He vowed to protect the rights of people Assam, their unique identity and culture.

“I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow,” PM Modi said in his tweet.

“The Central government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6,” the Prime Minister added.

He also shared the same tweets in the Assamese. The Prime Minister’s assurance comes in the backdrop of protests in Assam and other Northeast states against the passage of the bill by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday night.

The situation remains tense in Assam and Tripura and curfew has been imposed in several districts to prevent the protests from spreading. The Centre has also rushed in 5,000 additional paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order in the region.