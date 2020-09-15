No one can stop Uddhav Thackeray from visiting Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File pic)

The general secretary of the Ram Mandir trust has backed Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying no one can stop him from visiting Ayodhya. Champat Rai, a senior VHP functionary and the general secretary of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that he differs from some people who have spoken against Uddhav’s visit to the temple town.

“Some people have said that they will not let Uddhav (Thackeray) come to Ayodhya. This is not the official stand of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad,” Rai said.

His comment came days after a group of priests, including the chief priest of Hanuman Garhi Temple, accused Uddhav of defaming Sanatan Dharma. They said that Uddhav was not welcome to Ayodhya.

“So who can dare to stand against Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya? Who is born so brave and powerful to stop Uddhav from entering Ayodhya? This is useless talk. Saying such things is not right,” Rai added.

Uddhav Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in March on the completion of 100 days of his alliance government which comprises the NCP and Congress.

Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple reacted angrily to Rai’s remark. He said that Rai has no right to be in Ayodhya anymore, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Mahant Raju Das slammed Rai and questioned his silence on the lynching of two sadhus in Palghar near Mumbai earlier in April.

“Champat Rai never issued a statement on the killing of saints, and when we opposed Uddhav, see the kind of language he is using. He is abusing Ayodhya and challenging the people of Ayodhya. I condemn the language used by Champat Rai. Such a person has no right to be in Ayodhya,” he said and made an appeal to Sangathan not to give responsibilities to such people.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri urged both Rai and Das to exercise restraint and clarified that the Parishad was never against Uddhav Thackeray’s visit.

He said that “no Hindu can be barred from entering any temple”.

He, however, alleged that the Akhara Parishad was not on the same page with the Uddhav government with regard to the killing of saints near Mumbai and a fight with actress Kangana Ranaut.