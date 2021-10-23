No one can stop this wind of change, says Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir; questions previous governments

Amit Shah slammed the previous government alleging that they did not do enough for the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, said that there is a wind of change in the valley and no one can stop this. Shah said that anyone who wants to disturb the peace of Jammu and Kashmir will be dealt with force.

“If change is to be made in any field, anything is to be changed, then only youth can be the driver of change. No change is possible without the participation of the youth….Today Youth are talking about development, employment and education in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a big change. Now no matter how much force one exerts, no one can stop this wind of change,” said Shah while addressing the members of Jammu and Kashmir’s Youth Clubs.

He also slammed the previous government alleging that they did not do enough for the region. “What did the previous governments give to Jammu and Kashmir in 70 years? 87 MLAs, 6 MPs and 3 families. Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi has done the work of giving about 30,000 elected representatives in the Panchayat elections who are serving the people today,” said Shah.

Shah said that the transparent and corruption-free governance that Jammu-Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region’s development. “Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370?” he asked.

The Union Home Minister claimed that Kashmir has seen a new beginning from fear, terrorism, corruption, and family-based politics and is marching towards peace, development, and prosperity.

“I assure you that whoever wants to disturb the peace of Jammu and Kashmir, will be dealt with force. The journey of development that has started here, no one will be able to stop it,” said Shah.

Shah said that the government will provide Rs 25,000 to every youth club in the state. “The government in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to form a youth club in every panchayat and Rs 25,000 will be provided to every such club. 150 clubs have already been provided with Bhavans. Sports engagement programmes have also been started,” he said.

The home minister added that the Centre’s projects for J&K are multidimensional as it promotes education and skill development, as well as economic assistance besides promoting sports and tourism.