‘No one can stop change at national level’: KCR hits back after PM’s ‘family-run parties’ remark

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked K Chandrashekar Rao over ‘dynastic politics’ in Hyderabad, the Telangana Chief Minister warned the PM of an imminent change at the national level.

“There’ll be a change at the national level and nobody can stop it. Tribals, farmers and the poor aren’t happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising and Rupee’s value is falling,” KCR told reporters in Bengaluru, when asked about PM Modi’s remarks targeting him on dynasty politics.

“Speeches are given but we need change too,” he further added. The remarks were made shortly after KCR, who is visiting Bengaluru, met with the former Prime Minister and JD(S) president HD Devegowda and his son and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

“Earlier when I had said that I would return for Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony, my words were proven right. And he had become the chief minister. This time, I assure you, there will be change at national level. No one can stop it,” KCR said.

“India will change. Talks always happen. This country needs to rise beyond ‘isms’ and speeches,” he further told reporters.

Kumaraswamy said that KCR has been meeting several leaders across the country working on an alternative front. “He wants to save the country and bring change in the interest of the nation and the poor people,” Kumaraswamy said.

PM Modi, who visited Hyderabad earlier today, pointed out that family-run political parties are the nation’s biggest enemies. “‘Pariwarwaadi’ parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people,” PM Modi said.