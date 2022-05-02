No one can be forced to get vaccinated for COVID-19: Supreme Court upholds Centre’s immunisation policy

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even as it observed that the Centre’s inoculation policy was not arbitrary. The top court also asked the Centre to make public the data on the adverse on the adverse effects of such an immunisation.

“On the basis of substantial material filed before this court reflecting the near unanimous views of experts on the benefits of vaccination in addressing severe disease from the infection…mortality and stopping new variants from emerging, this court is satisfied that the current vaccination policy of the union of India…cannot be said to be unreasonable or manifestly arbitrary,” the top court observed.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. The top court said the current COVID-19 vaccine policy cannot be said to be manifestly arbitrary and unreasonable.

“Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on unvaccinated individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done,” the bench said.