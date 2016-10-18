No non-vegetarian hotel near temples, says Hindu Aikya Vedi

Hindu Aikya Vedi has put up a flex board in front of the proposed hotel, saying a non-vegetarian hotel will not be permitted in the area which it is considered holy. (Website)

Stirring a controversy, a local Hindu outfit has come out against a proposal to set up a non-vegetarian hotel at Palayam here, saying it would ruin the sanctity of the area where at least three famous shrines are located.

Hindu Aikya Vedi has put up a flex board in front of the proposed hotel, saying a non-vegetarian hotel will not be permitted in the area which it is considered holy. The board has asked devotees to come out in protest against the proposal.

The hotel owner Haridas, however, said he had not even decided if he would be setting up a vegetarian or a-non vegetarian hotel.

“The proposal to set up a non-vegetarian hotel is part of a conspiracy. All temples authorities, devotees, Hindu organisations will protest the move,” K Shynu, Organising Secretary of Aikya Vedi, Kozhikode unit, told PTI.

“We have put up a flex board before the hotel. A complaint will be filed tomorrow to the District Collector, City Police Commissioner and Corporation authorities”, he said.

Shiva, Renuka Marimamman, Kaniyakka Parameshawari and Tali Sri Maha Ganapathy Sri Balasubramania temples are located in the area. Pooja materials for almost all the shrines in Kozhikode city are sourced from there, a Vedi functionary said.

Reacting to the development, DYFI leader P A Muhammed Riyas said the area is of of historical importance and known for communal harmony.

An attempt is being made by the Vedi to tarnish the reputation of the city, he alleged.

After BJP’s three-day National Council here last month, attempts are being made by the Sangh Parivar to create communal tensions, he alleged.