‘No nod required to contest’: Jairam Ramesh on Sonia Gandhi-Shashi Tharoor meet on Congress presidential elections

Taking a veiled dig at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent meeting with party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary and communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the internal elections for the presidential post are a “democratic and transparent process,” adding that any member is free to run for the top post without taking any permission.

“Entire party is immersed in making #BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so it’s important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President. This is a democratic & transparent process. Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest, especially that of party leadership,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Tharoor had sought Sonia Gandhi’s nod to contest the upcoming presidential elections. Gandhi, who is back from abroad after a medical check-up, told Tharoor that the Gandhis will play a “neutral role” in all this, reports said. Although the party has maintained that it is not going to name any official candidate, Rajasthan Chief Minister and a close ally of the Gandhis, Ashok Gehlot is believed to have been pitted against Tharoor.

Last month, Sonia Gandhi had approached Gehlot to run for the top post in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s unwillingness to take over the party reins. However, according to reports, Gehlot was reluctant as he believed that many workers might feel demotivated if Rahul Gandhi opted out of the presidential race.

Tharoor, who has been a part of the rebel G-23 group, has vouched for sweeping internal reforms in the party and has even shown his keen interest in implementing all the pointers from the Udaipur Declaration, if elected.

The last non-Gandhi to occupy the party’s top post was Sitaram Kesari before he was ousted unceremoniously in 1998 to make way for Sonia Gandhi.