No new madrasas in Uttar Pradesh will get grant, announces Yogi govt amid row over national anthem

Amid the ongoing row over making national anthem mandatory in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has accepted the state cabinet’s proposal to exclude new madrasas in the state from the grant list, reported news agency ANI.

According to the official figures, there are total of 16,461 madrasas in UP. Of these, 558 madrassas are being given grants by the government.

The decision to exclude new madrasas from the grant list was taken by the state cabinet on May 17, which was accepted by the government. Last month, the state government had ordered investigation into the state madrasas under the madrasa modernisation scheme.

The decision to exclude new madrasas from the grant list, which might set off a new political rucks, comes amid the ongoing row over the UP government’s decision making national anthem mandatory before classes in all recognised, aided and non-aided madrassas.

Following the UP government’s footsteps, the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka are also considering making national anthem mandatory in madrasas.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs 479 crore under the madrasa modernisation scheme in the state budget 2021-22. The decision was welcomed by the madrasa board which said that it would help in imparting quality education to students, especially when it comes to subjects like Maths, English, Hindi, Science and Home Science.