No new cars, no gifts: Tejashwi Yadav signals course correction in his six-point advice to RJD ministers

Facing flak from the Opposition in Bihar over many of its leaders facing criminal cases, Deputy Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday set out a six-point code of conduct for the ministers in the state from his party. The do’s and don’ts laid down by Tejashwi are seen as an attempt to rid the party of its past image and build a perception among the masses that the party stands for governance, not crime.

Tejashwi’s six-point agenda includes advice against the purchase of any new vehicle for personal use from their department’s expenses, stop party workers, and supporters elder to them from touching their feet and encouraging the culture of saying “namaste and aadaab”, reports The Indian Express.

Tejashwi also exhorted his cabinet colleagues — RJD has 16 ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, besides Tejashwi — to be courteous to visitors and not discriminate against anyone and help the poor and the needy.

Tejashwi also asked his party ministers put an end to the culture of gifting and receiving bouquets and replace the practice by encouraging gifts such as pens or books.

Tejashwi also asked his ministers to be honest, transparent, and prompt in the execution of works under their departments, besides being active on social media in promoting the work of their respective departments.

The RJD says these instructions are aimed at skirting unnecessary controversies and undertaking an image makeover that helps them overcome allegations of ‘jungle raj’ and poor work culture.

“Tejashwi’s words are very profound and idealistic, but we doubt if they could ever be implemented by ministers who are hardly exposed to the culture of good work,” BJP’s OBC Morcha national spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, reacting to the advisory issued by Tejashwi to RJD ministers.

According to an ADR report, 23 ministers (72 per cent) in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet have declared criminal cases against themselves. Seventeen ministers (53 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. The list of those facing serious criminal cases includes the Chief Minister, Deputy CM and his younger brother Tej Pratap Yadav.