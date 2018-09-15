No need to visit Police station: Now, file FIR, avail other services at kiosks in Delhi

Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday launched first ‘Police Facilitation Kiosk’. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday launched first ‘Police Facilitation Kiosk’ at All India Institute of Medical Science’ (AIIMS) metro station on Friday. The move aims to provide safety, security and other related facilities for women, senior citizens, students and patients. The kiosk is furnished with high optical fibre connectivity and internet. The kiosk will be supervised by a technical staff headed by an Additional Sub- Inspector or Sub- Inspectors, who are trained to assist common people in registering FIR (First Information Report) and availing other services.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a Delhi police spokesperson said that there will be a round-the-clock presence of police personnel at the kiosk. “Staff will comprise additional sub-inspectors or sub-inspectors, and computer-friendly staff from the Delhi Police will also be present to assist people in operating their online grievances. A woman public facilitation officer will also be posted during the day for further assistance,” said the spokesperson to IE. The spokesperson further said that citizens living in any other district of the national capital are also eligible to file a complaint.

Along with Delhi police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi was also present at the event. Patnaik informed that more kiosks will be set up in the coming days. “We have been deliberating on the initiative for three months and after several talks, the kiosk was launched. The location was chosen for its high footfall, and we plan on introducing more such kiosks in the coming months,” Patnaik told IE.

It took almost a period of four months to set the project with multiple consideration between the Delhi police and the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council). However, the final touch was given by a team of Delhi police technicians. In case of any crime, the common people can approach the kiosk instead of a right police station, thus they can save their precious time. A total of 15 police stations are there in the south district. The NDMC will be the sole authority responsible for the maintenance. The kiosk booth will also comprise a public toilet and a free water ATM.