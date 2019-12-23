No need of fresh NRC in Assam, if SC allows 20% re-verification: BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: |
Published: December 23, 2019 6:57:16 PM

Assam government on Monday said there will be no need for the state to be a part of the proposed nation-wide NRC, if the Supreme Court allows re-verification of its 20 per cent names from the border districts.

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam government on Monday said there will be no need for the state to be a part of the proposed nation-wide NRC, if the Supreme Court allows re-verification of its 20 per cent names from the border districts. The state government does not accept the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final version of which was published on August 31 with over 19 lakh exclusions, Sarma told a press conference.

“If the Supreme Court accepts our demand of 20 per cent re-verification in border districts, we (Assam) don’t need a national one. We are sure lots of mistakes will be found out in the re-verification process,” he said. The Assam government had earlier submitted an affidavit in the apex court praying for re-verification of 20 per cent names in the draft NRC in border districts, but the plea was denied.

“The PM yesterday said there is no plan for a nation-wide NRC. So we have to pursue only in the Supreme Court. If it does not listen to us, we will have to approach the Government of India.”

The NRC was published under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No need of fresh NRC in Assam, if SC allows 20% re-verification: BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut quotes Martin Luther King to hit out at BJP over CAA
2Notice to Milind Ekbote, Sambhaji Bhide ahead of January 1 event at Koregaon Bhima
3Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: BJP stares at fifth poll upset in a span of one year