No national security concerns in cow slaughter: Digvijaya Singh on Kamal Nath’s decision to invoke NSA against 3 accused

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh is heading towards a fresh round of infighting, days after Chief Minister Kamal Nath invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against three persons accused of cow slaughter. Speaking to reporters in Mandsaur, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh opposed the Kamal Nath government’s decision.

“In my view, in any case it is police to decide which section to be invoked. But I don’t think there are national security concerns in cow slaughter,” he said.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh recently booked three persons in Khandwa — Nadeem, Shakeel and Azam — under the MP Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act but later invoked the NSA.

Once the NSA is invoked, it enables the government to detain people for up to a year.

Interestingly, between 2007 and 2016, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had invoked NSA against at lest 22 people for slaughtering cows. This included an office-bearer of the BJP’s minority cell.

While police had on Friday arrested Nadeem and Shakeel from Kharkali village following a tip-off, Azam was nabbed on Monday. They are accused of killing a cow in Moghat of Khandwa.