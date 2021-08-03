No movement of pilgrims through Kartarpur corridor due to Pakistan ban on travel from India: Centre

Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round-the-year visa-free travel through the Kartarpur corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of Sikhs, in Pakistan.
The movement of pilgrims to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor has been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the neighbouring country banned all travel from India citing the surge in cases here in April this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
India signed the Kartarpur corridor agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019. Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round-the-year visa-free travel through the Kartarpur corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of Sikhs, in Pakistan.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Furthermore, Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has banned all travel from India citing the surge in COVID-19 cases in India since April 2021,” he said in a written reply.
