No more Tipu Jayanti celebration in Karnataka, orders Yediyurappa

The Tipu Jayanti celebration was started by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaraimaiah in 2015. (PTI)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday ordered Kannada and Culture Department not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Monday. Tipu Jayanti falls on November 10, and the saffron party has always protested against the celebration of the birth anniversary of the controversial ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom — Tipu Sultan.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led Karnataka Government orders Kannada & Culture Department, to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti. The decision was taken during yesterday’s cabinet meeting. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6slPyDaq8w — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Hours after the decision, Siddaramaiah said that Tipu was the first freedom fighter in the country. “The BJP people are not secular,” he added. The Tipu Jayanti celebration was started by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaraimaiah in 2015.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindu organisations protested against the move as they call Tipu Sultan a ‘bigot’ who killed thousands of Hindus during his rule. However, the Congress government went ahead with its plan.

HD Kumaraswamy who replaced Siddaraimaiah continued with the practice of Tipu Jayanti celebration in the state.

Kumaraswamy while celebrating the Tipu Jayanti said that his progressive measures in administration, his quest for innovation are commendable. “It is unnecessary to add special meaning to it. It is also far from truth that he (chief minister) is not taking part due to the fear of losing power, as he opposes such blind beliefs,” he said in a statement.

Tipu Sultan is a controversial figure as people in Kodagu district believe that thousands of their men and women were held captive and subjected to torture, death and forcible conversion to Islam during his occupation. However, historians dispute the scale of such suppression and see him as a modern ruler who fought against the British.

The BJP maintains that Tipu was a ‘religious bigot’ and a ‘brutal killer’. Some Kannada outfits even call him ‘anti-Kannada’ because he had promoted Persian at the cost of the local language.