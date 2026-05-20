The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 20) issued notices to the Centre and other concerned authorities on a petition seeking an immediate nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol in packaging formats such as tetra packs and sachets.

The plea raises concerns over the growing availability and accessibility of liquor sold in small, portable packaging, arguing that such formats could contribute to alcohol abuse and make liquor easier to distribute in public spaces.

Petition raises concerns over easy accessibility

This development comes just days after the apex court refused to entertain a separate public interest litigation challenging the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to permit the sale of country liquor in tetra packs under its revised excise policy.

On April 16, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant had advised the petitioner in that case to first approach the state authorities instead of directly seeking judicial intervention.

The petitioner had argued that liquor sold in tetra packs was increasingly finding its way near educational institutions and was contributing to rising incidents of alcohol abuse and crime.

Uttar Pradesh defends tetra pack policy

Earlier, defending its policy, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that country liquor, which was previously sold in glass bottles, would now be compulsorily packaged in tetra packs as part of efforts to improve safety standards and curb adulteration.

The state had also said the revised excise policy introduced an e-lottery system for the allocation of liquor and bhang shops across Uttar Pradesh.