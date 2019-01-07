No more hartal in Kerala! HC bans strikes without 7 days prior notice

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered a ban on ‘flash’ hartals (strike). The division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar passed the order stating that strikes can only be announced when prior notice of seven days is given by organisers, reported LiveLaw.

The court said that any citizen has the right to challenge the declaration of strike within a week.

The court was looking into a petition filed by Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry against the strikes. The PIL said that in the last year alone, 97 strikes were declared in Kerala, severely impacting business as well as the livelihood of workers. This, the petitioners contended, had resulted in losses crores of rupees in monetary losses.

Day-to-day life came to a halt on all these days, with even public offices and educational institutions forced to be shut down. The petition named all prominent political parties of the State which includes – CPI(M), Congress, CPI, IUML, BJP, and Kerala Congress(M) as respondents. The petition also asked for police protection for commercial establishments during such strikes.

Expressing strong disapproval of this practice, the court directed the government to take suitable steps to ensure that the workers’ strike set to be held on Tuesday does not affect the general public and their everyday life.

The court heard the arguments of Dr.K P Satheeshan, senior advocate appearing for the petitioner, and held that the damages to public and private properties caused during such hartals will be compensated from the party or any other organisation which called for it in the first place.

The bench also directed the Government to explore the possibility of regulating hartals by a legislation. In 1997, the High Court of Kerala declared “bandh” unconstitutional in Bharat Kumar v State of Kerala.

This judgment was upheld by the Supreme Court but the the practise of strikes did not stop.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ram Mandir, Sabarimala Temple being discussed instead of important issues, laments Amartya Sen

In December 2018, the merchants’ association of Kerala had announced that they will not be co-operating with hartals from 2019 onwards. But, following the entry of two women in the temple complex of Sabrimala, a strike on January 03 was called that led to widespread violence and public disorder.

Although, the hoteliers and other merchants had announced that they will not cooperate with the strike held on January 3, most of them gave in after alleged threats of violence, and inadequate police security.