Amid global economic uncertainties stemming from the post-COVID recovery, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Haryana government has issued wide-ranging austerity guidelines to conserve fuel, boost energy efficiency, and reduce public expenditure.

The directives, issued by the Chief Secretary’s Office, will remain in force until September 2026 and apply to all state departments, boards, corporations, local bodies, and public authorities.

Citing increased pressure on fuel supplies and rising import costs, a senior official in the Chief Secretary’s Office said, “Given these global developments and their impact on our finances, it is prudent for the state to take immediate steps to conserve energy, reduce fuel consumption and moderate public expenditure.”

Chandigarh | In view of global economic uncertainties triggered by the post-COVID recovery phase, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Haryana Government has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at fuel conservation, energy efficiency and… pic.twitter.com/teIwOeuEBd — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026

Ban on foreign travel, virtual meetings mandated

One of the most restrictive measures is a blanket ban on approval of foreign travel by government employees for both official and personal purposes until September 2026, with medical treatment being the only exception. The government has also directed departments to conduct at least 50 per cent of meetings through video conferencing and to minimise official movements where possible.



“Reducing official travel and increasing virtual engagement will immediately cut fuel use and related expenses,” the order notes, stressing that these steps are temporary but necessary.

Cuts to public functions, rallies and VVIP convoys

The guidelines instruct that public expenditure on functions, seminars, celebrations, working lunches, dinners and entertainment activities should be avoided. District administrations and police authorities are directed not to grant permission for rallies, vehicle processions, roadshows or large public gatherings during the period.

To curb fuel consumption in official security arrangements, the state has ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles used in VVIP convoys, subject to security assessments. The Finance Department will impose an across‑the‑board 20 per cent cut in petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) expenditure for all departments until September 2026.

Green mobility and procurement changes

In a significant move toward green mobility, the government has imposed a complete ban on the purchase of non‑electric vehicles by state departments, boards, corporations and commissions. Departments are required to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and promote cycle lanes and public bicycle‑sharing systems in urban areas.



“The procurement ban aims to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and reduce the state’s dependency on imported fuel,” the Chief Secretary’s Office said in a statement.

Energy efficiency in government buildings

Office energy use is also targeted. All departments are instructed to maintain air‑conditioner temperatures between 24°C and 26°C in government buildings, minimise unnecessary and decorative lighting and consider adjusted office timings to maximise natural daylight. These measures, the order states, will reduce electricity demand and associated fuel consumption for power generation.

Industry engagement and work‑from‑home push

The Industries Department has been asked to engage industry bodies such as National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to encourage work‑from‑home arrangements where feasible and to promote the staggered working hours to reduce commuter congestion and fuel usage. The government said collaboration with the private sector is crucial to achieve measurable reductions in transport demand.

Boosting local production, cutting imports

To reduce import dependence, the advisory directs promotion of local manufacturing and import‑substitution. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be encouraged to join digital commerce platforms such as Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Amazon Karigar and Flipkart Samarth. The order calls for identification of priority products for domestic production to lower exposure to global supply shocks.

Agriculture and food policy measures

The Agriculture Department has been tasked with increasing oilseed production and promoting natural farming, zero‑budget farming and balanced fertiliser use. Officials will step up measures to prevent fertiliser smuggling and non‑agricultural diversion of fertilisers. In the health sector, public awareness campaigns on benefits of low‑oil diets will be launched and the use of edible oil reduced in schools, hospitals and government canteens.



“Expanding oilseed production and encouraging low‑oil diets are part of a holistic strategy to ease pressure on edible oil imports,” an agriculture official explained.

Public advisory and citizen participation

The government’s advisory also calls on citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce participation in large gatherings, adopt public transport and car‑pooling, and encourage the use of electric vehicles. Residents have been urged to postpone discretionary gold purchases for one year and to promote reuse of old jewellery.



A public awareness campaign under the slogan “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” has been launched to encourage citizen contributions toward fuel savings, energy conservation, adoption of renewable energy and sustainable lifestyles. The Chief Secretary’s Office said the campaign will run across government channels and partner organisations.



The instructions have come into effect immediately and have been circulated to all government departments, boards, corporations, universities, district administrations and public institutions for strict compliance. The measures will remain operational until September 2026, after which they will be reviewed in light of global economic conditions and domestic outcomes.



“As the world grapples with post‑pandemic adjustments and geopolitical tensions, state governments must act to safeguard fiscal stability and energy security. These guidelines are a calibrated response to that challenge,” the government statement concluded.