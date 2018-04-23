No more ‘couch potatoes’! CBSE makes sports period mandatory for schools to prevent obesity among children

The board has prepared a 150-page manual detailing sports guidelines for schools for classes 9 to 12 and methodologies for implementing them.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday made health education and physical education mandatory for the students of Class 9 to 12. As per the new guidelines issued by the CBSE, the students have to attend the sports classes every day. The new guidelines also laid out that the schools affiliated with CBSE would have a daily sports period for all classes.

According to PTI, the board has made both Health and Physical Education, qualifying subjects for which grades will be offered and is mandatory for students to be entitled to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

According to the new notification, the students have to go to the playground during the Health and Physical Education period but will be free to perform any physical activity listed in the handbook and will be graded on the same. The rules also gave the freedom to schools to decide the kind of activities they would like to introduce during this period.

According to a senior CBSE official, the move is a step to prevent growing obesity among school children. The board has prepared a 150-page manual detailing sports guidelines and methodologies. The official told PTI that health does not only relate to the absence of disease or infirmity but often a state of physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being. The official said that the decision was taken with the aim of “preventing children from having a sedentary lifestyle or turn into couch potatoes.”

Last month, the CBSE had asked the schools to allow one period for “Health and Physical Education (HPE)” while preparing the timetable for the current 2018-19 session. However, the HPE will be different from Physical Education (PE) academic elective which is offered to class 10 and 12 students.

“Earlier, there used to be two co-scholastic areas– Health and Physical Education and Work Education. Now the two have been merged and the total periods allocated for the two will be used for HPE. This will ensure that schools are under no pressure of adjusting the timetables at the cost of academic subjects. The whole process of HPE will be school-based and will be evaluated and implemented by school teachers only. The marks or grades will have to be submitted by schools on the CBSE website,” the official told PTI.

The process of Health and Physical Education will be evaluated and implemented by school teachers only. The marks or grades will have to be submitted by schools on the CBSE website. While assessment will be mandatory to be eligible for appearing in Board exams, the marks will not be added to the final result. “Every teacher including class teacher, teaching in CBSE affiliated schools will be eligible for implementing, evaluating and record keeping of HPE which will be completely practical and will not have any theory portion. The students will also have to do a project for which they can choose whether it will be an individual or group activity. From doing any cleanliness campaign to visiting a zoo, the project can be anything which involves an outdoor activity. Students will be graded for the pictures and other they material submit for the project,” ” the CBSE official told PTI.