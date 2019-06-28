No more biscuits, only healthy snacks to be served in meetings: Health ministry’s new circular



A circular issued by the ministry stated that biscuits should not be served through departmental canteens. (File Photo/Reuters)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided do away with the practice of serving biscuits during official meetings. The ministry instead has advised that healthy snacks such as bhuna chana (baked grams), khajoor (dates) be served.

A circular issued by the ministry, headed by Chandni Chowk MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan, stated that biscuits should not be served through departmental canteens.

“Hon’ble HFM has desired that healthy snacks only are to be served in official meetings and biscuits are to be avoided,” it said.

Important decision by health minister! No more biscuits in official meetings, will serve bhuna channa etc pic.twitter.com/bVezXqdkMV — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) June 28, 2019

“Henceforth, therefore, biscuits shall not be dispensed through Departmental Canteens and healthy snacks only like Lahiya chana, Khajoor, Bhuna Chana, Badam and Akhrot will be served in official meetings in the Department. Further, the order issued earlier by the Administration Division for not issuing plastic water bottles shall also be implemented in letter and spirit,” the notification undersigned by Ziley Singh Vical, Deputy Secretary, stated.

Ever since assuming charge for the first time in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken upon himself to encourage the people to lead a healthy lifestyle. It was due to his efforts that the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

“In today’s changing times, our focus must be on Wellness as well as protection from Illness. That is the power we get with Yoga, that is the feeling of Yoga and the ancient Indian philosophy,” PM Modi said as he hosted the fifth edition of Yoga Day in Jharkhand capital Ranchi earlier this month.

The PM stressed that time has come that modern Yoga should be taken from cities to the villages – houses of poor and tribals.