The West Bengal government has issued a sweeping directive barring government employees and officers from speaking to the media without prior permission, in a move that tightens control over official communication and reaffirms long-standing conduct rules. The circular, issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and circulated to all departments, district administrations and police administrations, makes clear that officers and employees must not participate in media programmes, disclose documents or offer comments that could be seen as critical of the government or harmful to public-interest relations.

Circular sets out broad restrictions

The order applies to members of the All India Services, the West Bengal Civil Service, the West Bengal Police Service and other state government employees, including those working in autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings and educational institutions substantially funded by the government. It cites the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, the West Bengal Service (Duties, Rights and Obligations of Government Employees) Rules, 1980, and the West Bengal Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1959, to underline the legal framework governing official conduct and media interaction.

The circular states there is “complete prohibition, except with prior sanction,” on the participation or association of any service member in any sponsored or privately produced media programme, including government-sponsored content produced by outside agencies. It also imposes a “complete prohibition without any governmental order” on directly or indirectly sharing any document or information with the press.

Writing, broadcasts and public comments restricted

The directive goes further, barring government employees from contributing to or managing newspapers, periodicals or other publications without prior approval. It also prohibits participation in radio broadcasts or writing articles or letters for newspapers and periodicals unless specifically sanctioned by the government. The language of the order is categorical, repeatedly using the phrase “complete prohibition” to emphasise that such activities are not permitted unless the government has formally cleared them.

In addition, the circular bars employees from making adverse criticism of the policies or decisions of either the state or Central government through publications, media interactions, broadcasts, statements or any other form of communication. It also forbids any publication or utterance that could strain relations between the state and the Centre, between West Bengal and other states, or between the Central government and a foreign state.

Government cites discipline and compliance

The directive instructs officials to maintain strict compliance with the rules governing speech, publication and disclosure, especially where communication could be interpreted as political commentary or unauthorised disclosure of official information.

The order is likely to affect how senior bureaucrats, police officers and employees in state-funded institutions engage with the media, particularly in matters involving governance, law and order, or intergovernmental relations. It also signals that the government wants any public-facing official communication to pass through formal channels instead of individual discretion.

The move has already drawn attention because of its broad sweep and the fact that it covers not only direct interviews and statements but also indirect sharing of information, editorial participation and even written contributions. For officers and employees, the message is unambiguous: no media participation without sanction, no unauthorised disclosures, and no public criticism of government policy.

What are the core restrictions in the circular?

No participation in sponsored or privately produced media programmes without prior sanction.

No direct or indirect sharing of documents or information with the press.

No contribution to or management of newspapers or periodicals without approval.

No participation in radio broadcasts or article writing without government permission.

No adverse criticism of state or Central government policies or decisions.

No communication that could strain relations between governments or with foreign states.

The circular therefore represents one of the state’s strictest reaffirmations of official media discipline, placing government employees and officers under a near-total bar on public communication unless the state explicitly allows it.