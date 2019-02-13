‘No major terror attacks other than Uri, Pathankot in last 4.5 years’: Kiren Rijiju

By: | Updated: February 13, 2019 12:47 PM

“In the last 4.5 years, other than Uri, bomb blasts and attack in border areas like Pathankot, there hasn't been a major terror attack in India as we secured it in way we envisaged. Doesn’t mean there were no attempts, but pre-emptive action and arrests by intelligence agencies helped,” Rijiju said.

There has been no major terror attack in India in the last four and a half years other than the ones in Uri and Pathankot, both of which took place in 2016, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said.

Addressing a gathering in the capital on Tuesday, Rijiju said that the government has managed to secure the country, however, this doesn’t mean there has not been any “attempts”. He inaugurated the 19th International Seminar on Synergised Response to the Emerging IED and Terrorists Threats which was organised by the NSG.

“In the last 4.5 years, other than Uri, bomb blasts and attack in border areas like Pathankot, there hasn’t been a major terror attack in India as we secured it in way we envisaged. Doesn’t mean there were no attempts, but pre-emptive action and arrests by intelligence agencies helped,” Rijiju said

On 2 January 2016, an armed group attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, which is part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. The operation lasted till 5 January when the sixth attacker was killed. Post the attack, many of India’s crucial locations were put on high alert. A five-member Pakistani investigation team also visited the air base on 28 March, 2016, raising many eyebrows.

On 18 September 2016, four armed militants attacked the Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri, which is located near the Line of Control in early hours of the morning. More than 20 army personnel were injured and 17 were killed during the attack and two soldiers died in the hospital in the days following the attack. All four militants were killed after a gun battle that lasted six hours.

In the aftermath of the attack, soldiers on both the sides of the border were placed on high alert. Eleven days after the attack, on September 29, the Indian Army conducted “surgical strikes” on safe houses of militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said that the army had made a preemptive strike against “terrorist teams” who were said to be “carry out infiltration and conduct terrorist strikes inside Jammu and Kashmir and in various metros in other states”.

