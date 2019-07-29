No let up in floods in Bihar and Assam; death toll crosses 200

In Bihar, the death toll climbed to 127 (PTI Photo)

The flood situation in Bihar and Assam remained grim on Sunday as the death toll touched 209. More than 1.06 crore people have been affected by the deluge in two states. Several teams of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and NDRF have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations.

In Assam, the death toll has climbed to 82 while around 21.68 lakh people of 1,716 villages have been affected by the devastation. The local administration has set up 615 relief camps, sheltering over 95,000 people in 12 districts.

The districts such as Barpeta, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar have been affected by the deluge.

Several rivers such as Brahmaputra, Desang, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Beki and the Kushiara are flowing above the danger level at Jorhat, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Barpeta and Karimganj respectively.

In Bihar, the death toll climbed to 127 with over 13.85 lakh people affected across 200 panchayats of 16 blocks in Darbhanga. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. The government has also decided to provide assistance of Rs 6,000 to the family of those affected by the deluge through direct cash transfer.

In Rajasthan, Kota and its surrounding areas are facing flood-like situation due to heavy rains since Saturday night.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in the coming 24 hours. In Nashik region, due to the heavy rains, the water in Gangapur Dam has reached to 74 per cent of its storage capacity. The administration has issued alert to the people residing around the banks of Godavari river that water can be released at any moment. The areas such as Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad are likely to receive high-intensity showers today.