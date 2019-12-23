No let up in cold wave in parts of Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul lowest at 1.7 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

There was no let up in the cold wave sweeping parts of Haryana and Punjab over the past few days with Narnaul reeling at a minimum of 1.7 degrees Celsius on Monday. Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place across both states recording a low of three degrees below normal minimum temperature, a meteorological department official said here. Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab at a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Haryana, Sirsa (5.3), Rohtak (7), Bhiwani (6.1), Hisar (6.8), Karnal (7.5) and Ambala (6.9) also experienced a cold night. Amritsar (5), Gurdaspur (5), Faridkot (5.5), Ludhiana (7.7), Patiala (7.7) in Punjab too experienced a cold night, but minimums at Adampur (8.9) and Pathankot (8.6) settled within normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius. The MeT official said fog reduced visibility at most places in the two states including Chandigarh.

For the past few days, the maximum temperatures too have dropped sharply at most places in the two states including Chandigarh. Day temperatures have been hovering in the range of 12-14 degrees Celsius, down by six to nine degrees against the normal range at this time of the year.