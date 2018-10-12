No leaves, LTC on workdays for SC judges, weed out infructuos cases first: CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes pendency head on

The CJI also directed the HC chief justices to take measures to fill the large number of vacancies to solve the problem.

Keeping up to his word of tackling the issue of pendency in his stint as the Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court’s top jurist Ranjan Gogoi has gone ahead and banned the leaves for the judges of the top court. With pendency cited as among the biggest issues faced by the Indian judicial system, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, before assuming the office as the country’s top judge, had said that he has a plan to fight the pendency of these cases.

No leaves

On Friday, Times of India reported that Ranjan Gogoi has banned the leaves for the judges of the Supreme Court. The CJI had held a video conference with chief justices and senior judges of the high courts on October 5 and appears to have laid down new ideas into motion within a week. Gogoi has also issued an official letter to the SC judges and barred them from availing LTC during the working days.

The move might help as the Supreme Court judges, who still have around 52,000 cases pending, get three LTCs per year as against two for beauracrats serving at the top positions.

The CJI also directed the HC chief justices to take measures to fill the large number of vacancies to solve the problem. In high courts, the pendency level is much higher with around 43 lakh pending.

Daily monitoring of cases

The CJI has highlighted the need for daily monitoring of the cases at trial courts and told high court judges that he and his collegues are planning a system to monitor the disposing of cases.

A warning

The Hindustan Times reported that it learnt that the chief justice also addressed the issue of corruption in the higher judiciary. The CJI asked the the high court chief justices not to “hesitate in withdrawing judicial work from judges who are under a cloud.”

Dealing with pending cases

As a first step, the CJI has asked the judges to weed out cases which have become infructuos over a period of time. Next should be the cases of those who are lodged in jails after being convicted by the lower courts. The third priority will be given to the cases which are more than 5 years old.