No law and order crisis in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his administration has improved the law and order of the state in the last two and half years since his government came to power in March 2017. Speaking to CNN News 18, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that his government did not see any law and order problem when general elections in 80 seats were held earlier this year.

During the interview, Adityanath added that compared to Uttar Pradesh, the state of West Bengal saw a number of riots during elections that led to the death of a number of people.

When he was about the incidents like Unnao, the chief minister said that the incident was nowhere related to the law and order situation in the state. The incident like Unnow shows the mindset of individuals and the BJP took the necessary step when the incident came to light. Pointing out the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer was unfortunate, the CM said that the CBI must come up with the report at the earliest

Speaking about the current economic slowdown in the country, the chief minister expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh won’t be affected by the crisis. In last two and half years that the BJP came to power, close to 2,25,000 people got employment and nearly 2,00,00 more people are expected get jobs in coming years, he added.

