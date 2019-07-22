No laughing stock this! Barbers boycott man who filed complaint for shaving moustache without consent

The barbers’ association have filed a counter-complaint against the customer and decided to boycott any services to Thakur in view of his allegations. (Representational Image/File photo)

A barbers’ body in Nagpur has decided to shun a local resident who filed a police complaint against a barber for shaving off his moustache allegedly without consent. In his police complaint with the Nagpur Police, Kiran Thakur (35) said that he visited a salon in Kanhan area in Nagpur for a haircut and a shave. The barber, Sunil Lakshane, chopped off his moustache without seeking his permission.

On finding his ‘new look’ after he reached home, a peeved Thakur rang Lakshane but the latter allegedly used threatening language, the complainant said. Thakur later filed a non-cognisable offence under IPC Section 507 (criminal intimidation) against the barber.

The ‘Nabhik Ekta Manch’, a barbers’ association in Nagpur, took a strong view of the incident and decided against providing any salon services to Thakur.

The association’s president, Sharad Watkar, defended Lakshane and said that Lakshane had asked the customer before shaving off his moustache. However, Thakur returned home and then came back to Lakshane’s shop in the same evening and created a ruckus, he said, adding that the charges against Lakshane were false and baseless.

The barbers’ association have filed a counter-complaint against the customer and decided to boycott any services to Thakur in view of his allegations.

The association held a meeting with all taluka-level office-bearers in view of the incident and has decided not to extend their services to Thakur in view of his wrong allegations, Watkar said. The association also staged a demonstration in Kanhan area on Monday.