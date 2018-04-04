No IPL match on April 10 in Chennai till Cauvery Mangement Board is formed, demands Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi

Tamil Nadu political party Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi on Wednesday announced that they have submitted a letter with the Police Commissioner of Chennai requesting the authorities to ban IPL match on April 10, 2018. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu political party Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi on Wednesday announced that they have submitted a letter to the Police Commissioner of Chennai requesting the authorities to ban IPL match on April 10, 2018. The party urged authorities not to organise the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The political group has demanded that till the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) is formed they will not let the high-intensity IPL match happen. With only two days left before the biggest cricket event takes off, it is a huge blow to the Chennai organisers and IPL fans across Tamil Nadu. Chepauk, the home ground for Chennai Super Kings will host seven matches between 10th to 20th April.

TVK leader Panruti T Velmurugan said, “If at all match happens we’ll protest in the stadium, however, we assure we’ll not use any violence.” He further asserted that they will carry out the protest in order to condemn the Centre which according to the political party has no regard for the livelihood and identity of the Tamilians. He added that the party will go on streets if their voices are not heard by the authorities.

Tamil Nadu leaders from all political parties – including Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Viduthalai Thamizh Puligal Katchi, Thamizhar Vidiyal Katchi and Social Democratic Party of India are protesting against the Central government as it is hesitant to set up the Cauvery Management Board in spite of Supreme Court’s deadline of six weeks for setting up the board has expired on last Thursday.

Protestors on Wednesday had blocked the rail lines and roads. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have announced state-wide bandh on April 5 to protest against the Centre. DMK leader Stalin also informed that an all-party meeting will be convened on Thursday and it will be decided who will march from Cauvery delta Region to Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Kamal Haasan, leader of newly-formed Makkal Needhi Maiam party has slammed PM Narendra Modi for delaying the setup and accused him of appeasing Karnataka as it is nearing polls and is opposed to formation of CMB.