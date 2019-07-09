No interest in contesting elections but will obey party’s command, says Sapna Choudhary

Chouhan, in-charge of BJP’s nationwide membership campaign, was present on stage where the eight people including Choudhary joined the BJP.

A day after joining the BJP, Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary on Monday said she had no interest in contesting elections but will obey her party’s command. Expressing her extreme antipathy against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Choudhary said she would rather quit than contesting election against the AAP chief as she “does not want to be near him or even see his face”.

Addressing her maiden press conference after joining the saffron party, Choudhary said,”You should respect everyone irrespective of whether he is a rickshaw puller or a minister. Every one has the right to maintain their self respect,” she said. When asked if she was interested in contesting the Delhi Assembly polls early next year, she said,”Not at all. But, I will do exactly what the party asks me to do.” She said she would quit the contest if pitted against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. “I will rather quit than contest election against Arvind Kejriwal. I do not want to be near him or even see his face,” she told reporters.

Some BJP and RSS functionaries had raised eyebrows over the “hype” given to her while joining the BJP during an event organised to launch the party’s membership drive at JLN stadium on Monday. State media convener of the Delhi unit of the RSS, Rajiv Tuli had tweeted a photo of Chaudhary joining the BJP and said,”Quorum is complete Manoj Tiwari, Hansraj Hans and now Sapna Choudhary. Party with a difference Shivraj Chouan ji congratulations.”

“It was the media that highlighted her joining. I don’t think anyone is unhappy. Senior leaders are pleased with the success of the membership event,” he told reporters. Choudhary had campaigned for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls. There were rumours that she may contest on the party ticket from Delhi. “Do not worry, I will complete 25 years after two months and do exactly what I am asked to do by the party,” she told reporters.

Earlier in March, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Raj Babbar had announced on Twitter that she had joined the grand old party. Choudhary, however, had categorically denied it. On being asked about BJP MLA from UP, Surendra Singh’s controversial statement about her joining the Congress, she said “He is elder to me. I can not change his mentality. I have no grudge against him. You cannot tell a man of your father’s age if he is right or wrong.” Choudhary said her entry into the BJP was paved by Tiwari, who guided her and did not force her to join the party. She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she revered him because of the way he was working for the country and wished to meet him.