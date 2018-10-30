No inter-country pact this! It took 18 years for these two states to allow inter-state bus movement

Yogi Adityanath and Trivendra Singh Rawat exchange files relating to the ageement. (Photo: Twitter/Yogi Adityanath)

If you are residing in Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand, there is some good news for you. After a long wait of 18 years since the state was carved out of Himalayan and adjoining northwestern districts of UP on November 9, 2000, the two neighbouring states on Monday signed an agreement for inter-state bus services. The agreement will enable UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses to ply in Uttarkhand over 39,000 kms on 215 routes in 2,646 trips daily. Similarly, state buses from Uttarkhand will ply 2.52 lakh kms in Uttar Pradesh on 335 routes in more than 5,000 trips each day.

As of now, buses ply on routes in jurisdictions of both the states but on the basis of provisional permits. Once the dates of permits expire, buses are not allowed to ply in the other state, leading to issues between various departments in Uttarkhand and Uttar Pradesh. This has often led to inconvenience for commuters that will now be done away with the signing of this agreement.

Besides the state transport buses, another pact for 57 routes for private buses has been signed between the two states. The agreement was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Both CMs observed in their respective addresses that people from both states would now be able travel to their destinations faster. During his speech, Adityanath said his government is working hard for the people of the state and latest agreement on bus services is one of them. He added that after the agreement, people from his state will able to reach char dham as well as other tourist destinations in Uttarakhand quickly.

The UP chief minister who also launched 51 saffron buses which will be used as shuttle during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in 2019, further said that pilgrims visiting Kumbh would get more facilities. The state will ply 500 saffron buses for Kumbh.

Rawat, in his address observed that after Narendra Modi government was formed at the Centre, development work in the entire country increased at a better pace. Both state governments are working hard for the people and the agreement on bus services is a step in that direction, he added.