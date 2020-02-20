No intention to scrap Article 371: Amit Shah assures Northeast

By: |
Published: February 20, 2020 5:07:02 PM

Most of the states that have special provisions under Article 371 are in the Northeast.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amit shahUnion Home Minister Amit Shah

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting the unique culture of the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday misinformation was spread after abrogation of Article 370 that identical fate awaited Article 371 in the region.

Most of the states that have special provisions under Article 371 are in the Northeast. These provisions are aimed at preserving their cultural heritage and customary laws.

Related News

Addressing a gathering to mark the 34th foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said the Northeast was only geographically united with the rest of India before 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed office of the prime minister.

“The real emotional integration of the region with the rest of the country happened only under the Modi government,” he said.

Shah said,”Misinformation was spread after abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, that Article 371 will also be scrapped. It will never happen. Nobody has any such intention.”

Referring to the problems of militancy and inter-state boundary disputes in the region, the home minister said the Modi government was committed to their resolution.

“When we come to seek your votes in 2024, the Northeast will have been free from problems like militancy and inter-state strife,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No intention to scrap Article 371 Amit Shah assures Northeast
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP tweets video to claim Teesta Setalvad ‘tutored’ Shaheen Bagh protesters ahead of visit by SC-appointed interlocutors
2Uphaar fire tragedy: No further jail term for Ansal brothers, Supreme Court dismisses curative plea by victims’ families
3Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court grants time till May 4 to CBI, ED to complete probe