No intention of meeting Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad, Karnataka rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police citing ‘threat to life’

Congress leader and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar at the Vidhanasoudha to meet the dissident MLA’s of Congress and JD(S) in Bengaluru. (File Photo/PTI)

Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who are camping at a Mumbai hotel since July 6 after resigning from their respective Assembly memberships, have written to the Mumbai Police for the second time since the crisis began, urging cops to prevent Congress leaders from getting access to them. The MLAs have alleged that they face a serious threat from the Congress leaders who wish to visit them at the hotel later today.

In the letter addressed to Mumbai Police Chief, the Karnataka MLAs said that they don’t want to meet anyone including senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and demanded security for themselves. There have been speculations that Karge, Azad, some senior Congress leaders and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy may visit the hotel to meet the rebel MLAs. The MLAs have been boarding at Powai’s Hotel Renaissance since July 6.

The MLAs said that they have “absolutely no intention of meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any other Congress dignitary,” the letter reads.

A total of 16 Congress-JD(S) MLAs (13 of the Congress and three from the JD(S) camp) have resigned so far. The government will lose majority in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly if the resignations of the MLAs are accepted by Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Two independents MLAs have also quit the coalition government and pledged support to the BJP which is the single largest party with 105 MLAs.

Fifteen MLAs are currently staying at the hotel. Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj who joined the MLAs in Mumbai on Sunday said that MLA Sudhakar, who has also resigned, is in Delhi and will join them soon.

Nagaraj also made it clear that he will not return to the Congress, a day after he announced that he was withdrawing his resignation and promised to convince Sudhakar to take back his resignation. “We are all together. Yesterday I said that if Sudhakar takes back his resignation, I will do too. Now there is no question of taking back the resignation,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

Another rebel Congress MLA ST Somashekar Gowda told reporters in Mumbai that there was no question of withdrawing resignations. “We are together and we would not take back our resignations,” he said

Last week, Congress troubleshooter and state minister DK Shivakumar made a failed bid to reach out to the rebel MLAs at the hotel. Shivakumar was not allowed to enter the hotel premises after the MLAs, in a letter to the Mumbai Police, said that their life would be at risk if the Congress leader is allowed to enter the hotel, adding that they don’t want to meet anyone from the Congress or JD(S).

The matter pertaining to acceptance of MLAs resignations by Speaker is currently pending before the Supreme Court. Six more MLAs have approached the Supreme Court, urging it to hear their pleas along with the 10 others on Tuesday. Last week, the top court had asked the Speaker to maintain the status quo on the matter till Tuesday.