No intention of changing demography in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met a delegation of newly-formed political party — Apni Party — in Jammu and Kashmir and told it that central government had no intention of changing demography of the Himalayan state. After the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a section of people feared that the government may encourage migration to the state to change the demography of the region. Last year on August 5, the central government abolished special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Today, Shah said that his government will work with all sections of the society to realize the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity. The Home Minister said this while chairing a meeting with a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari. During the meeting, Amit Shah assured the delegation that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all steps for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that visible changes will be seen on the ground in the next three to four months.

The home minister further said that the abrogation of special status was also good for India’s interest, as the region is a border area. After meeting the delegation, the Home Minister tweeted: “Met with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Shri Altaf Bukhari. We held discussions at great length on series of topics and issues related to the peace and development of J&K region. PM Narendra Modi ji’s government will leave no stone unturned to take J&K forward.”

Earlier in the day, the delegation also met Prime Minister Modi. The prime minister assured the delegation that his government was committed to economic development of Jammu and Kashmir through focus on infrastructure and creating new investment opportunities in sectors such as tourism. He engaged with the delegation on various issues like demographic changes, delimitation exercise and grant of state domicile.