No helmet, no petrol! Yes, that’s now the rule at petrol pumps in this district

No helmet, no petrol – that’s now the rule at petrol pumps in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. If two-wheeler riders land up at any of the 71 petrol pumps in the district, they shall not be served, according to an order issued by the Kangra deputy commissioner.

The order comes into effect tomorrow. DC Kangra Sandeep Kumar said the restriction is meant to teach people safety rules and cut down on road accidents. Police officers and sub divisional magistrates have been asked to ensure implementation of the new rule.

He said all petrol pumps in the district are covered by CCTV cameras and employees who break the no helmet-no petrol rule shall be punished. Kumar said officials have been asked to check the CCTV footage regularly. “This rule shall also be implemented on tourists who visit the district on two-wheelers from adjoining states,” he said. Hoardings making this clear shall be put up at the entry-points to the district.