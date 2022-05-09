No ‘Grand Alliance’ for 2024, want to partner with 130 crore Indians: Kejriwal’s big announcement

With only two years left for the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ruled out any alliance with other political parties. Instead, he intended to tie up with 130 crore Indians.

Speaking on ‘AAP and its role in 2024 Lok Sabha elections’ in Nagpur, the Delhi Chief Minister said that he didn’t understand multi-party political dynamics but he intended on making India the number one in the world.



“Many people ask me with whom will we do a national alliance. I do not know how to do politics. I don’t understand alliances of 10 and 20 parties to defeat anyone. I don’t want to defeat anyone, I want the country to win. I will only enter into an alliance with 130 crore people of the country to make India number one in the world, ” he said.

In an apparent dig at BJP, the Kejriwal said a “huge party” at present was vociferously supporting hooliganism, engineering riots, taking out welcome processions for rapists.

“The country cannot progress with this type of hooliganism. If you want hooliganism and riots you can go with them, but if you want progress, schools and hospitals you can come with me. Let us make an alliance of 130 crore common people,” he said.

Countering the charge of indulging in freebie politics, the Delhi CM said that earlier the money that was used for corruption is now being saved and is consequently being used for the betterment of the people.

He also hoped for the day when Nagpur would become the capital of a separate Vidarbha state.