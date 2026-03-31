From the powerloom lanes of Bhiwandi to the crowded platforms of LTT, a new problem is pushing many migrant workers to leave Mumbai – the shortage of gas cylinders. A report by The Indian Express shows how the ongoing conflict in West Asia is directly affecting the daily lives and food situation of the city’s working class.

According to the report, Vishesh Tyagi, 24, had been working at a plumbing material factory in Mumbai for five years. He had gone to Varanasi for a short visit and returned on March 19, but within five days, he decided to go back home. He couldn’t find a gas cylinder, couldn’t afford to eat outside every day and felt there was no reason to stay.

Tracking migrant movement through trains

For five days last week, The Indian Express tracked three trains leaving Mumbai — the Kamayani Express to Uttar Pradesh, the LTT Rajgir Express to Bihar and the CSMT Howrah Mail to West Bengal. These routes were chosen because Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are among the biggest sources of migrant workers in Mumbai, according to the 2011 Census.

The newspaper spoke to migrants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Out of 130 people interviewed, 62 said they were going back home due to the LPG shortage. At LTT, 40 out of 70 migrants gave this reason, while at CSMT, 22 out of 50 said the same.

Reason behind the LPG price surge?

The main reason is the disruption in supply caused by the West Asia conflict. This has led to a sharp rise in black-market prices. Migrant workers said the price of a 5-kg cylinder has gone up from Rs 500-550 to Rs 1,100-2,000, while a 14.2-kg cylinder now costs Rs 3,200-4,000, up from Rs 900-1,200. Many migrants do not have the required KYC documents to get official connections, so they are forced to rely on expensive alternatives. With food costs rising and savings running out, many feel going back home is the only option, according to the report.

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However, this situation is not like the mass migration seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. People are not running away in panic, but slowly and practically deciding to return home, hoping to come back once things improve.

Many workers are sleeping on roadsides just to stay in line for gas cylinders. They are not homeless, but cannot afford to lose their spot in long queues. By morning, the lines outside gas agencies in Bhiwandi grow even longer, and often the cylinders run out within hours, forcing people to start waiting all over again, as per the IE report.

Workers struggle to manage daily life

While some workers have already left, those still in Mumbai are struggling daily — dealing with lack of sleep, loss of wages, and not having enough food for their families.

The shortage has hit Bhiwandi’s textile and powerloom workers hard, as many depend on 5-kg LPG cylinders for cooking. Agencies are receiving only 40-50 cylinders a day, and many workers have been waiting in line for three to four days without success. “I have been standing in line for gas for the past four days. My turn never seems to come up; I am forced to return home disappointed every single time,” IE quoted Pankaj Soni, as saying.

The situation is also affecting their earnings. Time spent waiting in line means time away from work. “We are missing work, which means we are losing our daily wages. It is truly distressing that we are compelled to struggle simultaneously to secure both our livelihood and the food needed to satisfy our hunger,” IE quoted Anil Vishwakarma, a powerloom worker, as saying.

Families struggle without cooking fuel

For workers without ration cards, the 5-kg cylinder is their only option for cooking. Saraswati Kumari travelled from Kamatghar to Kaneri in search of a refill. With no gas for three days, she has been feeding her children biscuits. “I am having to feed my children biscuits just to keep their hunger at bay,” she told the news outlet.

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Some workers have now decided to leave. “This gas cylinder is our only lifeline. We are left with no choice but to return to our native villages,” Suraj Yadav said.

Gas agencies have also tightened rules. Sagar Kamurti, owner of Siddhivinayak Gas Agency, told IE that customers now have to provide Aadhaar details and mobile numbers and cylinders are being given only for domestic use. On Friday, the agency received 120 cylinders, but around 400 to 500 people were waiting.