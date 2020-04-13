‘No fee in name of smart classes’: Madhya Pradesh govt warns educational institutions amid Coronavirus lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has impacted the incomes of people in almost every sector.

COVID-19 Lockdown: As nationwide lockdown brings down the economic activities to a grinding halt affecting the income of millions of people, the state governments have been issuing advistories to schools and educational institutions not to demand fees for at least two months — March and April. Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara District Collector Shrinivas Sharma issued an order to the District Education Officer, asking him to ensure that no government or non-government educational institution collects fees for the months of March and April from the students in the light of Coronavirus lockdown.

He also asked the officer to ensure that institutes do not collect fees from the students in the name of smart classes. During lockdown, some educational institutes are providing online classes to students. However, the Chhindwara DC has said that institutes cannot charge students for online classes. He also made it clear that strict action would be taken against any institution which is found collecting fees.

The three-weeks-long lockdown was imposed on March 25 and is scheduled to end tomorrow (Tuesday). However, the Center is expected to extend the lockdown by two more weeks following the requests by a number of states. The nationwide lockdown has impacted the incomes of people in almost every sector. However, daily-wage workers and people associated with unorganised sectors are the worst hit.

Keeping their economic position in mind, the administrations have been warning the institutes to not charge fees for two months.

Last week, a direction was given by Nodia DM Suhas LY. In an order passed on April 5, Suhas directed all the educational institutions not to force parents of any student for fees during the lockdown period. He also said that students should not be barred from taking online classes. The Noida DM further said that any violation of the order will invite legal action under provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.