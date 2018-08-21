No expenditure incurred on Narendra Modi’s fitness video: PMO in an RTI reply

​​​
No expenditure was incurred on the making of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness video in June, the PMO has said in an RTI reply.

Published: August 21, 2018
narendra modi, narendra modi fitness video, fitness video on  twitter, hum fit toh india fit, yoga day, money on modi fitness video On June 13, a week before the Yoga day, Modi posted his fitness video on Twitter in which he was seen stretching on a rock, walking barefoot on a narrow path and doing yoga, wearing a black jogging dress. (Photo source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

No expenditure was incurred on the making of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fitness video in June, the PMO has said in an RTI reply. On June 13, a week before the Yoga day, Modi posted his fitness video on Twitter in which he was seen stretching on a rock, walking barefoot on a narrow path and doing yoga, wearing a black jogging dress. The PM had released the video days after accepting a fitness challenge from Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had alleged that Rs 35 lakh was spent on making of the video, but the claim was rejected by the government.

“No expenditure has been incurred on filming of the video posted by Shri Narendra Modi. The video was filmed at the prime minister’s residence,” the PMO said replying to an RTI query. It said the videography was done by the cameraman of the PMO and that nothing has been procured for the video. “Here are moments from my morning exercises.

Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the ‘panchtatvas’ or five elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit”,” the prime minister had tweeted along with the video.

In the video, the PM was seen doing the exercises and yoga, wearing a black jogging dress. He was also seen balancing himself while walking on a narrow, circular track. Ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations, a campaign titled “#HumFitTohIndiaFit” (If we are fit, India is fit) was launched and Sports Minister Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore had said that Modi was the inspiration for it.

