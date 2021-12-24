No evidence of sacrilege in Kapurthala lynching, says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

A man was beaten to death in Nizampur village in Kapurthala after it was alleged that he tried to remove Nishan Sahib from atop the gurudwara.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that there is no evidence to prove sacrilege by a man who was lynched in a Kapurthala Gurudwara and added that a probe is underway into the case. He also said that the FIR registered in the case will be amended. The CM said that the state police are investigating the cases related to violence at the Golden Temple and Kapurthala.

A man was beaten to death in Nizampur village in Kapurthala after it was alleged that he tried to remove Nishan Sahib from atop the gurudwara. However, the police later confirmed that no sacrilege took place and the man was lynched as he was trying to steal. Various media reports also claimed that the man was mentally unstable.

“It has been revealed in the postmortem that he was attacked with a sharp weapon leading to multiple injuries…We have taken DNA samples for identification of the body,” said Dr Narinder Singh who was involved in the postmortem of the body. The post-mortem report revealed that over 30 sharp cuts were found on the body of the man.

While addressing the press conference, CM Channi said that the state government has decided to waive off debt up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers who have land up to 5 acres and the decision will be implemented in 10 days. “We’ve also waived off the debt of landless labourers; decision to form a Commission for General category has been passed,” said Channi.

Speaking about the Ludhiana District Court blast, CM Channi said that the state government had started an investigation against a drug mafia and his case was listed in Mohali court when the blast happened. “I think there can be a link between them. This is being investigated,” he said.

He also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s failure to take a stand on the drug issue. “AAP says I am doing drama. Arvind Kejriwal gave ‘Mafinama’ in court and said sorry to Bikram Singh Majithia and ran away. He is an absconder. His 10 MLAs also left him as he could not take a stand on this drug issue,” said Channi.