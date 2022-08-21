No errors found in Jayalalithaa’s treatment, sequence of events factually correct: AIIMS medical board

A seven-member panel formed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) constituted to give an opinion on the treatment given to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in 2016, found it as “per correct medical practice” and “no errors” were found in the care provided, The Hindu reported.

The board also reviewed the temporal sequence of the events and found that it was “factually correct”.

“The treatment of the former CM was as per correct medical practice and no errores have been found in the care provided,” the report read.

Also Read: AIADMK power tussle: EPS defiant as OPS calls for joint leadership after Madras HC setback

On December 5, 2016, Jayalalithaa passed away at the Apollo Hospitals after undergoing treatment for multiple ailments. She was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, and remained there for 75 days before succumbing to her illness. Following her death, several allegations were levelled surrounding her demise.

The AIIMS medical board found that she was suffering from uncontrolled diabetes at admission, which was treated. The former CM also had a history of hypertension, hypothyroid as well as asthma, the report read.

“Based on medical records, a final diagnosis was made of bacteria and septic shock with respiratory infection. There was also infective endocarditis of the mitral valve with mitral regurgitation and first degree AV block not needing surgery as per Apollo record and surgical and medical opinion. There was also evidence of heart failure. There was uncontrolled diabetes at admission, which was treated. There was also a history of hypertension, hypothyroid, asthamatic bronchitis, irritable bowel syndrome and atopic dermatitis,” the report added.

The three-page report gave details about her health conditions from December 3-5, the treatment given to her as well as medical investigations that were carried out, the Week reported.

The report concluded saying that the AIIMS medical board “agreed with the final diagnosis”.

The members of the medical panel, led by Sandeep Seth, professor of cardiology, included Anant Mohan, head of pulmonary medicine; Vimi Rewari, professor of anaesthesiology; Milind Hote, professor of cardiothoracic vascular surgery; Rajesh Kadgawat, professor of endocrinology; Abhishek Yadav, additional professor in the department of forensic medicine; and Ananth Naveen K. Reddy of the department of hospital administration.

Also Read: Water-stressed Karnataka proposes penalty for unnecessary use of water, restricting groundwater extraction

Also Read:

On September 25, 2017, the Tamil Nadu government had appointed an inquiry commission that was headed by A Arumughaswamy, retired Madras High Court judge. The commission was tasked to examine the circumstances of the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa and the nature of treatment, to arrive at what caused her death.

In October 2021, a petition was filed by Apollo Hospitals challenging the constitution of the Justice Arumugaswamy inquiry commission, and in November 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the constitution of an AIIMS expert panel to assist the commission.

In 2017, former chief minister O. Panneerselvam and other AIADMK seniors had demanded a probe into her death. Following this, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government under Edappadi K. Palaniswami had set up the Arumughasamy commission.

The commission will submit its report on August 23.