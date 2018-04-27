Greater Noida rape case: Ola says ride not booked ‘through our platform’ after woman allegedly raped by cab driver, co-passenger

Incidents of rape and crimes against women that have repeatedly brought shame to the state of Uttar Pradesh and successive governments that have ruled the state appear to be continuing unabated. (IE)

Incidents of rape and crimes against women that have repeatedly brought shame to the state of Uttar Pradesh and successive governments that have ruled the state appear to be continuing unabated. In a fresh incident reported from Greater Noida, minutes away from the national capital, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by an cab driver and a co-passenger on Thursday night.

As per the report by news agency ANI, the woman was forced to consume alcohol in the vehicle, after which she was taken to a forest area near Jarcha. The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained at least six people in connection with the case.

The victim booked the cab from Sector 126 to travel to Noida. Reportedly, when the cab arrived, a passenger was already in the car. The driver told the woman that he has to drop the man nearby. The victim, ignorant of their brutal plans, agreed to it and sat in the car. She was later raped allegedly by the driver and the other man.

As per the report, she managed to flee the spot at around midnight. The woman, who works in a BPO in Noida Sector 37, then called the police and reported the matter. The police then rescued her and registered a case in this regard. The woman, meanwhile, has been sent for medical examination.

In a statement issued by Ola Cabs, a spokesperson said that the company regrets the incident but informed that the cab wasn’t booked using its platform. ‘’We regret the unfortunate incident. However, we will like to clarify that the ride was not booked on our platform,” the spokesperson said.

This shameful incident comes amid the uproar over the spate of sexual crimes against minors in the country. However, this is not the first time a woman has been harrassed by private cab drivers in the recent past. A cab driver and his friend were arrested last year in December for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman in Thane district. The duo allegedly raped the woman while she was travelling from Kashimira to Thane near here on the night of December 19, 2017.