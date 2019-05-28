No end to post-poll violence in West Bengal: Bomb hurled at BJP’s victory march in Birbhum, four injured

By: |
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:21:20 AM

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that BJP workers in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal were being killed only for their political ideology.

political killing, political violence in bengalTMC goons hurl country-made bomb at BJP victory march in West Bengal, Birbhum district. The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

At least four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured when a group of unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at the party’s victory march in broad daylight on Monday in Birbhum district of Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place in Mayureswar of Birbhum on Monday evening when the BJP workers were holding a victory march to celebrate the party’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections. It said that as soon as the march crossed Lokpara area, a few allegedly belonging to TMC hurled a country-made bomb at the rally, leaving over four BJP workers injured.

According to the BJP’s claim, the bomb was hurled by TMC backed goons. They said that though the police officials were present in the rally, they didn’t come to the rescue of BJP workers.

The state has been witnessing incidents of political violence for long. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from across West Bengal since the Lok Sabha poll results were announced on May 23. The BJP pulled off a stunning victory in West Bengal, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The TMC bagged 22 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally of 34.

Leaders of both parties are engaged in an intense war of words over political killings in West Bengal. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that BJP workers in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal were being killed only for their political ideology, a charge rejected by the TMC. Banerjee’s party said that PM Modi was making baseless allegations and that TMC members were being targeted in political violence in the state.

Since May 23, the day results were out, two BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal. While on Sunday, BJP worker Chandan Shaw was shot dead in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, a 23-year-old worker was shot dead in Nadia district’s Chakdaha town on Friday night. While the BJP alleged that TMC men were behind the killings, Banerjee has said that killings might have been a result of infighting within the saffron party.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No end to post-poll violence in West Bengal: Bomb hurled at BJP’s victory march in Birbhum, four injured
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition