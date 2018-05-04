No end to Kolkata shame! Now, young girls thrashed outside Dum Dum metro for protest against moral policing

Just days after reports of a young couple being thrashed for “standing too close” in Kolkata metro triggered an uproar, on Thursday some young girls were allegedly assaulted for raising their voice on the incident.

Just days after reports of a young couple being thrashed for “standing too close” in Kolkata metro triggered an uproar, another shocking incident has now come to the forefront where some young girls were allegedly assaulted for raising their voice on the incident. As per TOI, on Thursday, a mob of metro passengers allegedly thrashed some young girls just outside the Dum Dum Metro station premises where the couple was thrashed.

The ordeal for the girls, however, did not end there. The girls along with their male friends first went to the Government Railway Police station at Dum Dum only to be fobbed off over “jurisdiction” issues. They then went to the Sinthi police station to register their complaint. A young woman was quoted as saying that a middle-aged person started abusing them, and even joined the group. She said that they were pushed and assaulted by elderly and middle-aged Metro passengers. The Thursday evening incident portrayed a clear divide between youngsters and a moral mob trying to snatch their freedom.

On Wednesday, a rally was organised outside the Tollygunge Metro station to protest against the alleged moral policing incident. Youths had gathered in large numbers with placards and posters bearing slogans – “Hok alingan (let’s hug)”.

On Monday evening, a couple was thrashed for “standing too close to each other” at Dum Dum metro. Images of the incident that went viral showed the woman trying to rescue her male companion from the clutches of the attackers, but she too wasn’t spared. It was only later when a group of people managed to the pacify the crowd and save the couple. The brawl began at Chandni Chowk metro station when fellow passengers, most them reportedly over 50, started questioning the youth about why he was hugging the woman who was travelling with him. The couple retorted by asking how the could act irk them. This was allegedly followed by some lewd comments from a group of passengers.

While the youth did not object to the banter, passengers got agitated. As soon as the metro reached the Dum Dum metro station, the youth was forced out of the train to the platform and beaten badly as per reports. Meanwhile, the Metro Railway said that no “clear evidence” of the alleged assault of the couple by some people at the metro station was found in the CCTV footage.